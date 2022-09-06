Your Photos
Radio Mankato launches new KATO Hits station

Radio Mankato listeners may have noticed a change on 93.1 lately.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Radio Mankato listeners may have noticed a change on 93.1 lately.

The station played the Macarena on loop over the weekend.

It was a stunt leading up to the launch of its newest station KATO Hits on 93.1 FM.

That’s according to a Facebook post, which also announced Hot 96.7′s morning show, hosted by Jeff “Stunt Monkey” Lang and Cari Moriarty, will become ‘Kato Wake Up’ on the new station.

KATO Hits officially launched at 6 this morning.

“We launched, you know, a brand-new format. 80s and 90s right now, super nostalgic, everybody’s loving that music and the music that we loved from that era, so it’s just fun, it’s just fun to launch a new station,” Radio Mankato General Manager Brett Prescher said.

Lisa Kaye and the Crew have brought their new country music from 93.1 to 100.5 FM.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

