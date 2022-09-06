Temperatures to heat up before weekend cooldown

After a pleasant holiday weekend, temperatures are going to heat up to highs near 90 before a cold front leading to a cooldown moves through between Friday and Saturday.

Today we will start to notice the rise in temperatures. The day will start off muggy and mild with temperatures in the mid to upper-50s and low-60s along with minor patchy fog across the area. By this afternoon, sunshine will continue across the area with a few clouds here and there as temperatures heat up into the low-80s. It won’t just be warm, it will also be humid with dew points hovering in the mid to upper-60s. Tonight will remain mostly clear and quiet but muggy with more patchy fog possible overnight as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Tuesday will remain on the sunny side but also continue to heat up with minor humidity in the area. Temperatures will rise from the low-60s during the morning hours into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours. Dew points will hover in the mid-60s throughout the afternoon making way for another humid day this week. Wednesday night will remain clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be the hottest and windiest day of the week. Temperatures will rise into the upper-80s, nearing 90 degrees by the afternoon hours with a hint of humidity mixed in, and winds up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Thursday night will gradually become mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

The weather pattern will start to change by Friday as a cold front works its way into and through the area. Temperatures will taper off in the upper-70s through the afternoon hours with mostly cloudy skies mixed in. Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms possible will start to move into the area through the early evening hours and continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Saturday morning.

Due to the projected cold front on Friday, this weekend is looking to be more seasonal with highs hovering in the mid to upper-60s on Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers will continue on and off throughout Saturday and into the overnight hours leading into Sunday morning. Skies will become partly cloudy through Sunday afternoon before becoming mostly clear late Sunday evening and night.

Next week is looking to be cooler despite temperatures still hovering slightly above average. Skies will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy through the first half of next week with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-70s across the area. By Wednesday and Thursday, we will see more clouds in the area than sunshine with isolated rain chances possible.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.