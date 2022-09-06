Windom man killed, teen injured in Cottonwood County crash

Your Photos
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Windom man has died and a teenager has life threatening injuries following a crash in Cottonwood County.

Minnesota State Patrol reports 54-year-old Henry Ngisa Nyandwaki succumbed to his injuries after his vehicle collided with a Ford 350.

The crash happened Monday around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 62.

Both the F-350 and the Pontiac Vibe Nyandwaki was in were traveling westbound when they collided while the Pontiac slowed for an intersection.

State Patrol lists Nyandwaki as the passenger on the incident report, the 15-year-old driver is being treated at Windom Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the F-350 was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Windom Hospital.

