16th annual Rock N’ Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive kicks off

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 16th annual Rock N’ Roll Up your Sleeve Blood Drive kicked off early Tuesday morning.

This week people will have the opportunity to donate blood at locations around the Mankato Area.

The American Red Cross says all blood types are needed.

This year, they added one extra day and two new locations to provide more opportunities for people to roll up a sleeve.

With this blood drive, the hope is to prevent a blood shortage.

”This is one of only four trucks in the state. We are so lucky to get this truck. You can save, I believe, more than three lives by donating blood,” said Colleen Desmarais, owner of Dave’s River Valley Harley Davidson. “We have always wanted to do this. Three years ago we were fortunate enough to get a truck. We encourage everyone to do it, even if you haven’t done it.”

The blood drive will run until this Friday, Sept 9.

To schedule an appointment at the Rock ‘N Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive:

Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson, 1200 N River Drive.

Tuesday, Sept. 6 - Thursday, Sept. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

National Guard Training and Community Center, 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Wednesday, Sept. 7 & Thursday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. John the Baptist, 632 South Broad Street

Friday, Sept. 9 from noon to 5 p.m.

Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive

Friday, Sept. 9 from noon to 5 p.m.

