Big changes by the weekend

We are going to go from one extreme to another over the next few days. Warm temperatures and a hazy, milky sky will stick around through Thursday. Thursday night into Friday, a cold front will move across the region, bringing a chance of rain and much cooler temperatures for the weekend. Dry, mild weather is in the forecast for most of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be hazy, warm and humid. Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon with heat index values approaching 90 degrees. Tonight will be warm and humid with temps dropping into the mid 60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be hazy, warm and windy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. As has been the case the past several days, temperatures will be considerably warmer to the west and a bit cooler to the east of Mankato.

The haze in the sky is actually smoke from western wildfires that is being brought in with the warmer airmass responsible for our gradual temperature increase. The haze will gradually dissipate as a front moves through and our overall pattern changes into the weekend.

Speaking of that change, the aforementioned cold front will move across the region Thursday night, bringing a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night, Friday and Saturday. As of now, I think our best chance of rain will be late Thursday night and Friday with the potential for a widespread quarter inch or more of rain. That could change, however, depending on how the system evolves over the next few days. It is possible that the system could become a little stronger and move a little slower than expected. That could mean a bit more rain, with clouds and showers hanging around a bit longer into the weekend. Severe weather is not a big concern with this system. There is just a very slight risk of severe storms across northeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Thursday evening.

The other big impact of this front will be much, much cooler temperatures. Highs will drop to the mid 70s on Friday, with highs only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Long range forecast models continue to suggest that next week will be mostly dry, with temperatures climbing back to near average - which is in the mid to upper 70s - by mid week.

