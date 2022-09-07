Your Photos
City of Albert Lea presents THC policy proposal to school board

Albert Lea
Albert Lea(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Albert Lea City Manager Ian Rigg went before the City’s Public School Board Tuesday evening, presenting the city’s proposed ordinance around newly legalized THC products.

“We really want their opinion tonight, and also in the coming future,” Rigg said. “We are creating a license requirement that is very similar to tobacco.”

Rigg says compliance checks and increased fines for lack of compliance will be the main features of the ordinance, with a focus on making sure residents under the age of 21 cannot obtain these products.

“Find out who’s selling, making sure the products that are legal to sell are being properly separated from other products so there’s no confusion,” Rigg said.

As for how this proposed ordinance will impact businesses who sell these products?

“We do see a lot of potentially either non-compliant or potentially non-compliant products being sold in our community,” said Big Dream Organics Co-Owner Jerry Collins.

Collins and his wife run Big Dream Organics, a one-stop shop for many varieties of cannabis products in Albert Lea.

“We have customers from 21 to 93,” Collins said.

He says while the latest legislation on THC products in Minnesota has helped drive in new customers, he doesn’t see the Albert Lea potential ordinance having much of an impact on his store. His store will ID anyone they suspect to be aged 40 and under.

“The way this law was passed in Minnesota may not have been as fully vetted as it should have been, and unfortunately that doesn’t give much guidance to our cities and counties,” Collins said.

