Essentia files unfair labor practice charge as MNA nurses prepare to strike

MNA Nurses Picketing in Duluth
MNA Nurses Picketing in Duluth(KBJR/CBS3 Duluth)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DULUTH, MN -- Essentia Health has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the Minnesota Nurses Association, alleging the union didn’t properly notify the hospital of their intent to strike.

According to an announcement from Essentia Health Wednesday morning, they filed the charge with the National Labor Relations Board overnight.

Essentia claims the MNA did not include Essentia Health-Duluth among the list of facilities in its 10-day strike notice on Thursday, Sept. 1. while announcing a strike there starting Monday, Sept. 12.

“This is another oversight from the MNA in its rush to a work stoppage,” Essentia wrote.

“While we respect the MNA’s right to call a legal strike, they have not followed the regulatory process in this case. These laws are in place to hold both sides accountable. Essentia will continue to follow the process as defined in statute, and we expect the MNA to do the same,” Essentia continued.

About 2,000 MNA nurses in the Twin Ports plan to strike for three days starting Monday, Sept. 12.

That will affect Essentia, St. Luke’s, Two Harbors, and Moose Lake facilities.

Nurses are asking for better pay and ways to retain and recruit staff.

They have now been working without a contract since the beginning of July.

In a statement, Essentia leaders said they have “negotiated in good faith toward a fair agreement. We believe it’s imperative for us to exhaust all of our options in pursuit of this objective as we seek to preserve our ability to provide patient care. This includes continuing to negotiate at the table, which is where solutions are found. We again encourage the MNA to consider mediation.”

We reached out to MNA leaders for reaction to Wednesday’s announcement.

We did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

