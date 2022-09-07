Greater Mankato Area United Way hosts suicide prevention film screening

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and the Greater Mankato Area United Way will host various events to educate and spread awareness.

According to the Population Reference Bureau, suicide is the second leading cause of death between ages 10 and 24.

Students and community members are invited to participate in a screening of the film ‘My Ascension.’

The film and panel discussion will take place Saturday, Sept. 17.

It is sponsored by the Todd and Mel Hoffner Family. Their 13-year-old daughter, Mara, died by suicide.

”Mel Hoffner and her husband, Todd, came to us back in February and shared the high concern that they had about education in regard to suicide prevention,” Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus said. “So we wrapped our arms around that and we came up with this. To have this event, especially in this important month of suicide prevention.”

The speaker, Emma Benoit, attempted suicide when she was 16. She is sharing her story to help others.

”We’re embracing that and we’re sharing with everyone and educating through her eyes and helping others get out of those situations,” added Kaus.

On Sept. 28 and 29, Emma Benoit will visit Mankato West High School and Mankato East High School to present her film and share the support and resources that are available for students.

Crisis Support: If you or someone you know needs help, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or text HOME to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line.

