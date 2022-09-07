Humid and hazy conditions ahead of weekend cooldown

With active wild fires to our west and north in Canada mixed with the current weather pattern, we are not only dealing with summertime humidity, but also hazy skies due to wildfire smoke in the area.

Today will be the most humid day of the week with mostly sunny but hazy skies. Temperatures will start in the 60s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies through the morning hours before becoming mostly sunny. Despite the sunshine expected int he area, the sky will have a milky white color to it due to wildfire smoke in the area from wildfires to our west and in Canada.

The current weather pattern is lifting that smoke from our west up into Canada and then back down into the northern tier of the United Sates, which includes us here in southern Minnesota. As of this morning, the air quality index (AQI) states that southern Minnesota and northern Iowa is still considered good. However, if you head north and/or west, you may be getting into more moderate quality. This could affect a very small amount of the population that has health problems such as severe asthma, upper respiratory problems, and/or upper respiratory allergies. At a moderate air quality level, not much action needs to be taken, nor is it recommended to stay inside. It is just recommended for the small amount of people to make sure they are aware of the conditions and to make sure they have their inhaler (if they have one) with them, and/or to take allergy/upper respiratory mediation to help with breathing. Otherwise, for a majority of the population, not much will be noticed other than the milky colored skies.

Even with the wildfire smoke above our heads, temperatures will heat up into the mid-80s by this afternoon with light winds, mostly sunny skies, and noticeable humidity mixed in. Dew points this afternoon will hover in the upper-60s, near 70 degrees. This means it will feel rather sticky/muggy outside through the afternoon hours. Dew points will remain in the low-60s tonight as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s overnight into tomorrow morning. This means that, despite the clear skies expected overnight, patchy fog around the area is possible once again leading into Thursday morning.

Thursday will start off mostly sunny, with wildfire smoke still possible in the upper atmosphere. Temperatures will rise into the upper-80s by the afternoon hours with slightly less humidity than Wednesday, but still noticeable sticky outside. As we make our way through the afternoon hours, we will gradually become partly cloudy and eventually mostly cloudy by the evening and late night hours as showers move into the area after midnight. We are looking at mainly scattered showers, but a few rumbles of thunder are also possible. Temperatures will dip into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will remain on the cloudy side with scattered showers on and off throughout the day as temperatures rise into the low to mid-70s. Due to the cold front moving through the area bringing scattered showers, there is a slim chance that the wildfire smoke in the upper atmosphere could be brought down to the surface. This happens because cold air sinks, and with a cold front moving through the area, cooler air will move in which will bring us more pleasant temperatures and conditions, but could also bring some of that smoke closer to the surface, which in turn could decrease our air quality. We will continue to monitor the wildfire smoke in the area over the next couple of days. Scattered showers may continue through the overnight hours into Saturday morning as temperatures dip into the low to mid-50s.

The cold front will not only drop temperatures leading into the weekend and next week, but it will also take away the moisture in the air (humidity), making it feel more comfortable with the pleasant temperatures.

Saturday will start off mostly cloudy with lingering morning showers possible before teetering between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-60s by the afternoon hours with light winds mixed in. Saturday night will be on the partly cloudy side with temperatures dipping into the upper-40s and low-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off partly cloudy before becoming mostly sunny by the late morning and early afternoon hours as temperatures rise and hover in the upper-60s and low-70s across the area. Sunday night will remain quiet and clear as temperatures dip into the upper-40s and low-50s by Monday morning.

Next week is looking to start off on the quiet side with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures with highs in the low to mid-70s. By the middle of the week and into the end of the week, we will notice more cloud coverage in the area with a chance for some showers on Wednesday evening and night with isolated chances possible on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures through the end of next week will remain in the low to mid-70s.

