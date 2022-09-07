Your Photos
Iowa Governor agrees to one debate with Democratic challenger

Iowa voting rights activist Deidre DeJear says she is considering a run for Iowa governor.
Iowa voting rights activist Deidre DeJear says she is considering a run for Iowa governor.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced she will debate her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear.

The Governor’s campaign announced she accepted an invitation to one debate, which Iowa PBS will host. The exact date and location is still unknown.

Reynolds says she looks forward to discussing issues that are important to Iowans.

Last month, Dejear pushed the Governor for three debates. Recent polls show Governor Reynolds with a fifteen point lead over DeJear.

