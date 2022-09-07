Iowa releases 2022 standardized test results for public school students

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The State of Iowa released test score data Wednesday from standardized tests given to public school students last spring. The results from the 2021-22 Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) show signs of recovery, but still some set-backs after remote learning and school disruptions from COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Education says students in grades 3-8 mainly returned to pre-pandemic levels in English and language arts. The results for eleventh grade students showed a decline in test scores compared to last year, dropping by four percentage points.

Math scores increased for students in grades 3-7. Students in grades 8-11 experienced a decrease in math scores compared to last year.

Here are some examples of how students in school districts in Scott County performed:

Bettendorf: 75.9% of 3rd graders tested are proficient in English Language Arts

Davenport: 52.2% of 3rd graders tested are proficient in English Language Arts

North Scott: 80.4% of 3rd graders tested are proficient in English Language Arts

Pleasant Valley: 86.6% of 3rd graders tested are proficient in English Language Arts

Statewide: 65.1% of 3rd graders tested are proficient in English Language Arts

Bettendorf: 81.3% of 3rd graders tested are proficient in math

Davenport: 58.6% of 3rd graders tested are proficient in math

North Scott: 82.7% of 3rd graders tested are proficient in math

Pleasant Valley: 89.4% of 3rd graders tested are proficient in math

Statewide: 72% of 3rd graders tested are proficient in math

For test data on other school districts click here.

