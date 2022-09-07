Local leaders weigh in on successful habits
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The journey to success rarely looks the same from person to person, but there are some common characteristics that successful people share. Kelsey and Lisa checked in with a few local leaders in our community for the habits that helped them succeed.
Dr. C of Discover Chiropractic, Cate DeBates from Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group, community activist Indya Campbell and Ben Hoffman from Community Bank share their tips.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.