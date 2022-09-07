Your Photos
Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead

James Napoli
James Napoli(KBJR 6/CBS 3)
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIDE LAKE, MN. (KBJR) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.

Ground search operations continued on September 5. Authorities found Napoli deceased in a wooded area near his vehicle Wednesday morning.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

