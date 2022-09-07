Mankato West suffers first defeat against Waconia

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West girls’ soccer team is a perfect 4-0 early on in the season.

The Scarlets were put to the test Tuesday night against Class AAA’s Waconia.

West battled back in the second half of the game, however, it wouldn’t be enough, as the Scarlets suffer their first loss of the season, losing 2-1 Tuesday.

Mankato West will try to get back in the win column on Thursday when the team travels to Rochester Mayo.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.