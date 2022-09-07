Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato West suffers first defeat against Waconia

By Rob Clark
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West girls’ soccer team is a perfect 4-0 early on in the season.

The Scarlets were put to the test Tuesday night against Class AAA’s Waconia.

West battled back in the second half of the game, however, it wouldn’t be enough, as the Scarlets suffer their first loss of the season, losing 2-1 Tuesday.

Mankato West will try to get back in the win column on Thursday when the team travels to Rochester Mayo.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice

Latest News

Mankato East sweeps Austin
Mankato East sweeps Austin
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Austin
Loyola uses comeback to defeat St. Peter
Loyola uses comeback to defeat St. Peter
HIGHLIGHTS: Loyola vs. St. Peter