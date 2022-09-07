Your Photos
Moorhead man arrested after fleeing across state lines

Martin James Vizenor
Martin James Vizenor(Cass County Jail)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in custody after fleeing across the Minnesota-North Dakota border to evade law enforcement.

Around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, Moorhead Police officers attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle driven by a man known to have a canceled driver’s license. Police say the driver fled from officers and took the 12th Avenue bridge into Fargo.

Fargo Police officers helped Moorhead Police conduct a felony stop for fleeing. The vehicle pulled over in the 100 block of 12th Ave. N., where the driver and the passenger were detained by Fargo Police. The driver, 33-year-old Martin Vizenor, from Moorhead, was arrested for being a fugitive from justice.

