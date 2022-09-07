More MN troopers on the highways

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A significant presence of Minnesota State Patrol will continue to stay on the freeways.

The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic, or H.E.A.T., attempts to minimize aggressive driving and excessive speeding.

More troopers have been on the highways since February of this year.

H.E.A.T. recorded a total of 20,000 traffic stops by the end of August.

Until the end of December, troopers from neighboring districts will work in teams to minimize speeding in areas that need it most.

According to the patrol, crash fatalities have gone down nearly 10% from this time last year because of H.E.A.T.’s enforcements.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.