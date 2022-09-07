New Ulm native to hit the road on cross-country bike ride

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A New Ulm man is taking a cross country bike ride to honor an internationally renowned priest from Minneapolis.

New Ulm native Dan Herbeck is setting off on a bicycle journey of a lifetime in honor of Friar Greg Schaffer.

Schaffer was a New Ulm priest reassigned to serve a parish in San Lucas Tolimán, Guatemala half a century ago.

Herbeck’s bike ride begins tomorrow and has him start at the steps of the Minnesota capital and will have him travel over 3,000 miles to San Lucas Tolimán.

The bike ride will mimic the same path Schaffer took when he walked all the way to Guatemala.

He plans to make it to the Mexico border by mid October.

To support Herbeck’s work and learn more, visit the website for Friends of San Lucas.

