Secretary Pate encourages Iowans to check voter registration ahead of November general election

Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans to check their voter registration is up to date to vote at their current residence.

September is National Voter Registration Month, and with the November 8 general election approaching, this is an ideal time for eligible Iowans to register for the first time or update their registration to ensure their information is current, Pate said in a media release.

Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day. 2022 marks the 20th year since the National Association of Secretaries of State established September as National Voter Registration Month.

“The best way to make your voice heard is by registering to vote and participating in elections. It gives you power,” Secretary Pate said. “I urge all eligible but unregistered Iowans to take just three minutes this month and register to vote. If you’re already registered, make sure the information we have on file is up to date.”

To register to vote eligible Iowans can do so online, through the mail, at many government agency offices, and at the polls before your cast a ballot, Pate said. Ensuring you are registered at your current residence allows for a much quicker check-in process on election day.

According to pate, approximately 90% of eligible Iowans are registered to vote, and Iowa is consistently one of the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and participation.

To register to vote in Iowa, you must be at least 17 years old. The deadline to pre-register before November’s general election is Oct. 24.

To check your voter registration status, register to vote or update your information, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.