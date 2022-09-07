Your Photos
State investigating death of Boone County K9 officer

Iowa's DCI is investigating the death of K9 officer Bear with the Boone County Sheriff's...
Iowa's DCI is investigating the death of K9 officer Bear with the Boone County Sheriff's Office. (Courtesy: Boone County Sheriff's Office)(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By KCCI Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - The death of a K9 is under investigation in Boone County.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirms to KCCI the K9 officer, named Bear, died last week.

The DCI says the Boone County sheriff requested the state investigate the dog’s death.

Bear’s handler was Sgt. Dallas Wingate.

Boone County Sheriff Gregg Elsberry tells KCCI that Wingate called him Friday night to report the dog’s death — two days after Wingate was placed on paid administrative leave.

Elsberry also said that Wingate is the subject of an internal investigation. He declined to say why Wingate is being investigated or why he was put on leave.

The DCI would not say whether there were signs of foul play in Bear’s death. The dog’s body was sent to Iowa State University, where experts will determine a cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

