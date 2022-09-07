Three charged following multiple pursuits in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Deputies in Dodge County were involved in three different vehicle pursuits over Labor Day weekend.

According to Dodge County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), all three vehicle pursuits led to the drivers facing multiple charges.

The first incident happened Saturday, Sept. 3 at 12:32 a.m. when a Dodge County deputy saw a vehicle with expired registration enter Highway 14 westbound from the Highway 56 North Bridge.

After confirming the expired registration, the deputy caught up to the vehicle in attempt to pull it over and recorded it going over 100 MPH. The vehicle then quickly slowed down and took the Highway 56 South exit then pulled over.

The deputy turned on his emergency lights and saw then driver exit the vehicle and run into a soybean field. Deputies searched the area for about 90 minutes and were unable to find the driver.

The driver was then identified by photographs as one of the registered owners of the vehicle. The vehicle was towed and processed and multiple charges are pending.

The second pursuit happened Sunday, Sept. 4 when Dodge County’s 911 Dispatch Center received a report of a suspected drunk man driving an ATV in the area of 690th Street and 240th Ave.

A Dodge County deputy responded and found the ATV on 670th Street and turned on her lights and sirens. The ATV fled down 670th Street and then 220 Ave.

While nearing 680th Street, the deputy pulled up next to the ATV and yelled at the driver to stop. The driver complied and stopped the ATV.

The driver was identified as a 21-year-old man from rural Blooming Prairie. He refused to provide a preliminary breath test and was arrested for fleeing and driving under the influence.

He was held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center over the weekend and appeared in Dodge County District Court Tuesday morning where he was formally charged with failing to keep to the right, 4th degree DWI and Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle. His bail was set at $12,000 and he was ordered to remain law abiding, abstain from alcohol and controlled substances and stay away from bars and liquor stores.

The third pursuit happened Monday, Sept. 5 at 9:20 p.m. after a Dodge County Deputy attempted to stop a westbound vehicle on Highway 14 near Dodge County 120th Ave. for numerous traffic violations.

The vehicle didn’t stop and fled the deputy, passing through traffic and increasing speed up to 100 MPH.

The pursuit continued into Steele County and then into the city of Owatonna, Minnesota. Steele County deputies and Owatonna Police Department then joined the pursuit.

An Owatonna officer deployed stop sticks at Austin Road, West of highway 218 where the suspect vehicle hit them but continued into Owatonna as its tires started losing air pressure and coming off the vehicle.

The vehicle stopped at the intersection of Hoffman Drive and I-35.

After conducting a felony stop, law enforcement took the driver into custody and transported him to the Olmsted County ADC to be held for court in Dodge County.

The driver was identified as a 39-year-old man from Faribault. He was then transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

DCSO confirmed that narcotics impairment was a factor in this incident.

The Minnesota State Patrol also assisted.

The driver appeared in Dodge County District Court Tuesday and was charged with speeding 90 MPH in a 65 MPH zone, Carless Driving, 5th Degree drug possession and Fleeing police in a motor vehicle. Bail was set at $10,000 unconditional or $5,000 conditional to include abstaining from alcohol or controlled substances and staying away from bars and liquor stores.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.