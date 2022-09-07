Your Photos
Updated COVID-19 boosters now available at Hy-Vee

The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) - Hy-Vee said it’s received a limited supply of the new updated COVID-19 booster.

The supply is available at select Hy-Vee locations, by appointment only.

The updated boosters have been created to specifically target versions of the Omicron subvariants along with the original COVID strain.

The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their vaccination.

Individuals can schedule an appointment by visiting Hy-Vee online.

