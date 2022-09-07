Wardrode Wednesday: Fall fashion trends

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This is the time of year we tend to switch out the closet and bring more of the fall colors back into our wardrobe. Lisa and Kelsey visited Wallflowers Boutique in Mankato to find out what’s trending this fall.

While it’s good to know the trends of the season, some still struggle when it comes to knowing how to put different items together. Luckily, there’s an app for that!

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.