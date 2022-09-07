Your Photos
Waseca, St. Peter public schools visualize a post-pandemic normal

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca and St. Peter Public Schools look at 2022 with a post-pandemic vision.

For Waseca, school started on Tuesday, with more scheduled to return Thursday, with just under 1,800 students enrolled, which is slightly higher than last year.

Waseca Public Schools Superintendent Eric Hudspith says there’s a positive energy following students as they return to school, and the district plans to keep uplifting students.

“Our students had a challenging last few years, and we need to find out what we can do to best serve them. And the best way to do that is knowing where they are right now, in terms of their learning needs,” Hudspith said.

In St. Peter, schools started on Aug. 29 and 31, and over 2,000 students enrolled, which is an increase from last year.

“You know, it feels different this year, as we come back,” St. Peter Public Schools Superintendent Bill Gronseth said.

While adjusting to a post-pandemic schedule, St. Peter Public Schools designed a plan for students to truly focus on their academics rather than fearing for their health.

“And we have three focus areas: high achievement for all, safe and welcoming environments, and effective and efficient systems,” Gronseth said.

The plan includes academic interventions, additional staff training, and mental health services for students and families.

With both school districts heading into a post-pandemic normal, Hudspith reminds every district to keep moving forward.

“We’ve done some great work in the last two years, but now we really have the opportunity to keep it going to the next level and help students grow to where they need to be,” Hudspith said.

