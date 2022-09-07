WATCH: Iowa native Jason Momoa shaves head to protest plastic bottles

Your Photos
Jason Momoa shaves head to protest single-use plastics
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a video posted on Instagram, actor and Iowa native Jason Momoa shaves his head to protest single-use plastics and advocate for the protection of our oceans.

Momoa, who is well known for his thick mane in movies like “Aquaman,” shaves most of it off, pleading with the public to eliminate single-use plastics that end up in landfills or oceans and harm the environment.

“Here’s to new beginnings, let’s spread the aloha. Be better at protecting our land and oceans. We need to cut single-use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. Plastic bottles, plastic bags‚ packaging, utensils all of it.”

You can watch the video below (CAUTION: The video does contain a mild amount of profanity):

