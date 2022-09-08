Your Photos
9/11 traveling exhibit features Minnesota stories and impact

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “RESOLUTE: MN Stories of 9/11 & the War” is an exhibit that shows how Minnesotans were connected to 9/11 and how Minnesotans continue to be in the frontline of the war and legacy that followed.

“9/11 didn’t happen in New York City, it happened to the whole country. So, this exhibit kind of echoes this idea that we’ve all been impacted,” executive director of Minnesota military & veterans museum and exhibit creator Randal Dietrich said.

Exhibit creators say that they had about four years to accumulate close to 426 Minnesotan stories.

“My experience has been that museums and historians wait too long to gather stories. Some of these stories, in this case, trace back 20 years ago. Waiting any longer doesn’t make any sense. We need to get these stories now,” Dietrich said.

The traveling exhibit features short documentaries, archival media, clothing from those who have passed on military duty, and other artifacts.

“It makes it very real,” attendee Marsha Murphy said.

Many visitors were reminded of their own experiences with the national tragedy, like Marsha Murphy, who met two New York women by chance after their husbands passed away during 9/11.

“The fire department here in Mankato had 343 carnations- for all the 343 firemen that were killed- and each one had a name on. And I picked two. And those are the two that I’ve become part of their families,” Murphy said.

Despite the time that has passed since 2001, attendees and exhibit organizers say the impact still lingers.

“I know it’s hard for these families to go on, but there’s a lot of life out there, and I know they will,” Murphy said.

