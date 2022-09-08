Big changes: A cool, wet start to the weekend

Get ready for some big changes! A cold front will move across our region tonight, blasting the heat out and bringing rain and much cooler temperatures for the weekend. We’re talking about a major cool down too, with highs dropping into the upper 60s by Friday and Saturday. Widespread rainfall amounts of a quarter inch or more will be possible from late Friday through Saturday, with the system potentially lingering into Sunday. Long range models continue to suggest that next week will be mostly dry with seasonable highs in the 70s.

The rest of this afternoon will be hazy, windy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southerly wind gusts to between 25 and 35 mph will continue through this afternoon and into this evening. Tonight will be hazy with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms, especially north of Mankato, after 2am. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s by daybreak Friday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers and thundershowers possible. Highs will only climb into the low 70s on Friday afternoon. Rain chances will increase Friday night with our best chance of steady rain coming on Saturday. Rain showers will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning with gradual clearing Sunday afternoon. There is a possibility that this system could strengthen and slow a little. If this happens, clouds and showers could last through Sunday night into early Monday. We will continue to monitor the latest trends and update as we get closer to the weekend.

Next week will be mostly dry and pleasant with temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 70s, which is pretty close to average for this time of year.

