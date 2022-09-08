CDC approves updated COVID-19 booster shot

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The CDC is recommending you roll up your sleeve again for a new COVID-19 vaccine coming out this week.

Health officials say the updated formula offers better immunity against new forms of the virus, like the Omicron variant.

The recipe’s a mix of the old shot with new protections.

It’s the first COVID-19 vaccine formula change ever.

“The old boosters will no longer be available and should not be given,” said Dr. Greg Poland, head of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group. “The only boosters that will be given should be this new one. That doesn’t hold for primary doses, so if you’re somebody who has not been vaccinated, you would get the two older primary doses, and then your booster dose would be this new one.”

People 12 years and older are eligible to get Pfizer’s version, and those 18 and up can get Moderna’s.

The CDC says you must wait at least two months since your last booster before getting the new shot.

It recommends kids under 12 stick with the old vaccine series.

“The government has bought 170 million doses,” Poland added. “They’ll release them at about 10-15 million doses per week, which is a function of the manufacturers manufacturing and distributing them.”

Health officials say COVID-19 boosters will likely become annual, but that could change if cases surge again.

Mayo says you can get boosted at the same time as your flu shot, as long as you get them in separate arms.

Experts expect to see a combination flu-and-COVID vaccine in the future.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.