Cold front to bring showers and cooler temperatures to the area

A cold front is projected to move through the area on Friday bringing in scattered shower chances with a few thunderstorms this weekend and fall-like temperatures.

Today will be the final quiet day of the week before the cold front moves through on Friday. This means we are looking at more summer-like weather with highs in the mid to upper-80s by the afternoon hours. Thankfully, we will have a nice breeze up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Winds will gradually die down tonight as skies slowly become mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers moving into the area throughout the morning hours and continuing throughout the day. Temperatures will be cooler due to the cloudy skies, showers, and cold front. Highs will hover in the low-70s through the afternoon hours. Showers will continue through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Saturday morning. Rain totals for Friday are looking to range from trace amounts for areas south and east of Mankato, with a tenth of an inch up to a half an inch for Mankato and areas southwest, west, and north/northwest of Mankato.

Saturday will continue with the cloudy skies and scattered showers. Temperatures will reflect the start of fall with highs hovering in the mid to upper-60s through the afternoon hours as showers continue into the evening and late night hours. Showers will start to become more isolated before fizzling out through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Sunday morning. Rain totals will continue to remain on the lighter side with another tenth of an inch to half an inch possible.

Sunday will remain on the cloudy side with isolated shower chances throughout the afternoon and evening hours while temperatures hover in the mid to upper-60s. Sunday night we will start to see clouds break apart, leading to partly cloudy skies as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Monday morning.

Next week will remain on the cooler side with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover in the mid-70s throughout the week with overnight showers possible Wednesday into Thursday, followed by isolated shower chances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Temperatures heading into next weekend will remain in the low to mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.