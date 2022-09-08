Your Photos
Community theater thriving in the Mankato area

Community theatre enriches the lives of those who take an active part in it, as well as those in the community who benefit from live theatre productions.
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Community theatre enriches the lives of those who take an active part in it, as well as those in the community who benefit from live theatre productions. On either side of the spotlights, those involved represent a diversity of age, culture, life experience, and a strong appreciation of the importance of the arts.

Of course we often think of Broadway when we think of live theater, statistics show that plays and musicals on Broadway are attended by more than 13 million people each year. While those numbers may be lower for local community theater, we are happy to say, it is thriving in our community.

Kelsey and Lisa check in on the Mankato Playhouse and Merely Players.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

