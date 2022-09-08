Your Photos
Inside look at Mankato’s Moulin Rouge House

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Explore Minnesota has a goal of making the state a top 10 U.S. destination for travel in all four seasons.

Mankato certainly has many attractions and accommodations to help with that. Here is one example: A bed and breakfast tucked into a Mankato neighborhood is filled with history that its owners uncovered.

Kelsey and Lisa took a tour inside Mankato’s Moulin Rouge House, located in the historic Lincoln park neighborhood of Mankato.

For more information on the history or to book a stay, visit their website.

