Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Irish Mountain Orchard gets passed down to next generation

After over 50 years of one generation running Irish Mountain Orchard, another generation takes control.
By Nick Beck
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) - After over 50 years of one generation running Irish Mountain Orchard, another generation takes control.

“He started this so long ago, and it’s grown into something so beautiful,” Emily Merickel said.

Dr. Dwain Merickel started Irish Mountain Orchard as a retirement project with his wife, kids, and only a few trees in 1970.

“They started out with some trees for the family up by the house, and then dad decided that this was his retirement project. After he retired from dentistry, he did a lot of research and wanted to grow it, and so they kept planting trees every year and now there are about 32 acres,” Becky Merickel explained.

This year, the orchard added another frequent request: visitors can now pick their own apples.

“So they can come out and pick their own out of a bin and choose their own, or stop in like they did before and grab a bag of apples to enjoy from the orchard or the bins,” Becky Merickel added.

Still, the Merickel family comes together, continuing this tradition of fostering apples into the next generation, even making the trip a biannual occasion. This includes Emily Merickel, who married into the family.

“Well, it’s a pretty amazing place. We like to come out in the spring when it’s full of blossoms and bees, and we like to come out again in the fall for apple picking time,” Emily Merickel stated.

Follow Irish Mountain Orchard on Facebook for more updates, or visit their website for more information.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice

Latest News

Irish Mountain Orchard gets passed down to next generation
Irish Mountain Orchard gets passed down to next generation
(Source: KEYC News Now)
MAPO presents findings from Lookout Drive Corridor Study
MAPO presents findings from Lookout Drive Corridor Study
Mankato East’s Huettl sets new all-time scoring record
Mankato East’s Huettl sets new all-time scoring record