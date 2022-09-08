Mankato East’s Huettl sets new all-time scoring record

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since breaking into the Mankato East Cougars’ varsity squad as a seventh grader, forward Ella Huettl has been putting defenses on notice as a true number nine with the ability to regularly find the back of the net.

”Everything is a team effort out here, I can’t score without my teammates,” Huettl said. “It’s really exciting to get the record, but it’s really a team thing.”

“Ella’s just so tenacious, just always looking for her shot, looking to get in behind. I think she’s come so far and has a knack for scoring, obviously. Being a leader has come along with that for her,” said Jenny Vetter, a 2018 graduate from Mankato East who currently plays as a forward for the Minnesota State Mavericks.

Years later as a senior, it’s no surprise that Huettl would go on to surpass Vetter’s 56 career goals.

A special shout-out to senior @ella_huettl who scored her 57th, 58th, and 59th career goals tonight to become East’s All-Time Leading Scorer. The future @MinnStSoccer player breaks current Maverick @jennyvetter1 record of 56 goals. pic.twitter.com/xOD7K9Y99y — MEHS Girls Soccer (@MEHSGirlsSoccer) September 7, 2022

“Jenny Vetter was an amazing player, and she still is, as you can see from the multiple records she’s making at MSU. It feels really good to follow in her footsteps and exceed, follow her to MSU when she leaves,” Huettl said. “I won’t get to play with her there, but to see how amazing a player she is with multiple All-American honors, and she just broke the game-winning goal record, so that’s pretty cool.”

“I was actually a senior when she was a seventh grader. To see her progress and develop throughout her time at East has been so fun, there’s nobody more deserving than her,” Vetter added.

Scoring her 1st goal of the season, and 46th of her career, senior @jennyvetter1 surpasses Korey Kronforst for MSU’s All-Time Game Winning Goals Scored Record with her 20th game winning goal. pic.twitter.com/0IkqaZmu15 — Minnesota State Soccer (@MinnStSoccer) September 4, 2022

The mark to beat at Mankato East is now 59 goals and counting after Huettl scored a hat-trick against Northfield Tuesday night. With the goals record out of the way, the attention now shifts toward putting together a solid regular season campaign to put the team in a position to be a high seed for this year’s section tournament.

“A huge goal of ours is to move further in sections than we have in the past, we haven’t quite made it past that level yet. That’s a huge goal of ours,” Huettl stated. “It comes with every practice, going out and trying 100%. We always say how you do anything is how you do everything, and that’s going to carry out the rest of the season.”

Huettl and the Cougars are off to a great start, with the squad going a perfect 5-0 thus far, with three of those victories being shutouts, and outscoring opponents 21-3.

Regardless of where Mankato East finishes this season, Huettl will go down as one of the best to ever wear the black and gold kit.

