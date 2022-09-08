Mankato YMCA shares running safety tips after death of Memphis jogger

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Runners across the nation are on high alert after a Tennessee woman was abducted and killed on a morning run.

Memphis authorities say 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was murdered in a random attack last week.

As Mankato Marathon runners prepare for next month’s race, Mankato Family YMCA is sharing tips to stay safe.

First, always be aware of your surroundings.

Run with a partner when possible, and always carry your cell phone and I.D.

Plan your routes ahead of time, and share them with a person you trust.

The YMCA also recommends wearing visible gear and only jogging in daylight or well-lit areas.

“It’s Minnesota, and the light is getting less and less, right? So you kind of have to go out sometimes in the morning when it’s a little dark or in the evening. Again, going in a well-lit area or in a familiar area is really a great idea,” Director of Healthy Living Stacy Jackson explained.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity is encouraged to contact police immediately.

