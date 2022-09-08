Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mantorville man found dead at bottom of cliff in South Dakota

Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl(KOTA)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD (KTTC) – A man from Mantorville, Minnesota was found dead at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota Wednesday.

According to Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Alex Verburg was reported missing around 8 a.m. Tuesday after not being seen or heard from for several days.

The investigation led authorities to an area near the Stratobowl Trailhead off US Highway 16 where Verburg’s vehicle was located.

Law Enforcement searched the area on foot and with the assistance of a drone. Due to low light, the searchers resumed their efforts Wednesday when they found Verburg dead in a rugged area at the bottom of a cliff.

Pennington County Search and Rescue used a vertical recovery to reach Verburg’s body. Officials then identified the body as Verburg.

There are no preliminary signs of foul play. However, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Rapid City Police Department continue to investigate the incident.

Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, US Forest Service and the Rapid City Police Department also assisted on scene.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shared the following post on its Facebook page Wednesday:

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice
Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. The site will...
Long John Silvers demolition begins

Latest News

Maverick Insider debuts with a behind-the-scenes look at the MSU football team
Maverick Insider debuts with a behind-the-scenes look at the MSU football team
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks up and...
10 things to know about Queen Elizabeth II’s life
Semi flipped over, closing Hwy 52 North
Semi overturned on Hwy 63 and northbound Hwy 52 ramp
Sheldon, IA man dies in tractor vs semi collision
Police and the FBI arrested the 41-year-old Minneapolis man in Chicago on Wednesday in the...
Police: Man arrested in Minnesota shooting that left 3 dead