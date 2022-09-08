Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MAPO presents findings from Lookout Drive Corridor Study

After months of research, the Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization presented its findings on the Lookout Drive Corridor Study.
By Nick Beck
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After months of research, the Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization presented its findings on the Lookout Drive Corridor Study.

The organization reported a variety of needs from respondents, including matching speeds to the area and improving pedestrian and bicycle connections along and crossing Lookout Drive, including a crossing refuge and dedicated facilities.

Multimodal comfort, safety, and mobility ranked the highest.

“We have the toolkit now to go, we’ve measured all the alternatives, and we know what will work and what won’t work, what’s supported and not supported,” North Mankato City Planner Matthew Lassonde said.

The organization will now focus on specific intersections and corridors for study and improvement.

Although the survey has closed, you can still provide comments on the MAPO website. They intend on wrapping up the study before the end of 2022.

The full report regarding the survey responses is available below.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice

Latest News

Irish Mountain Orchard gets passed down to next generation
Irish Mountain Orchard gets passed down to next generation
Irish Mountain Orchard gets passed down to next generation
Irish Mountain Orchard gets passed down to next generation
MAPO presents findings from Lookout Drive Corridor Study
Mankato East’s Huettl sets new all-time scoring record
Mankato East’s Huettl sets new all-time scoring record