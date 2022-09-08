MAPO presents findings from Lookout Drive Corridor Study

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After months of research, the Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization presented its findings on the Lookout Drive Corridor Study.

The organization reported a variety of needs from respondents, including matching speeds to the area and improving pedestrian and bicycle connections along and crossing Lookout Drive, including a crossing refuge and dedicated facilities.

Multimodal comfort, safety, and mobility ranked the highest.

“We have the toolkit now to go, we’ve measured all the alternatives, and we know what will work and what won’t work, what’s supported and not supported,” North Mankato City Planner Matthew Lassonde said.

The organization will now focus on specific intersections and corridors for study and improvement.

Although the survey has closed, you can still provide comments on the MAPO website. They intend on wrapping up the study before the end of 2022.

The full report regarding the survey responses is available below.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.