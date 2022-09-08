MAPS elementary students return to school

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) welcomed more students back to school this morning.

Elementary students hopped off the bus to begin another year.

MAPS Superintendent Paul Peterson spoke to KEYC News Now, earlier this week, emphasizing the district’s focus on mental health for students.

He also expressed excitement for a “normal” school year after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Middle school and High school students in the MAPS district started class on Tuesday.

