Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Maverick Insider: Football, women’s soccer teams upset ranked opponents

By Rob Clark and Mary Rominger
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger sit down with Todd Hoffner and Brian Bahl to talk about their respective victories over ranked opponents last time out.

The Minnesota State football team defeated No. 22 Bemidji State 37-34 for their first win of the season, while the women’s soccer team defeated No. 1 Grand Valley State for their second win in their first three games.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice
Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. The site will...
Long John Silvers demolition begins

Latest News

Maverick Insider: Todd Hoffner talks about upset win against Bemidji State (Part 1)
Maverick Insider: Todd Hoffner previews game against Minnesota Duluth (Part 2)
Maverick Insider: Brian Bahl talks about the team's win against No. 1 Grand Valley State (Part 3)
Maverick Insider debuts with a behind-the-scenes look at the MSU football team
Maverick Insider debuts with a behind-the-scenes look at the MSU football team