Maverick Insider: Football, women’s soccer teams upset ranked opponents

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger sit down with Todd Hoffner and Brian Bahl to talk about their respective victories over ranked opponents last time out.

The Minnesota State football team defeated No. 22 Bemidji State 37-34 for their first win of the season, while the women’s soccer team defeated No. 1 Grand Valley State for their second win in their first three games.

