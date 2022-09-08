McGhee named Defensive Player of the Week by D2Football.com

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State senior linebacker Alijah McGhee gained national recognition for his breakout performance in the Mavericks’ 37-34 upset over Bemidji State.

D2Football.com named the Warner Robbins, Georgia native Defensive Player of the Week.

D2Football Week One Players of the week

Offense: Jayden Johannsen @HardrockerFB

Defense: Alijah McGhee @MinnStFootball

Special Teams: Estin Thiele @valdostastatefb https://t.co/LHZJssEr3s — D2Football (@D2Football) September 7, 2022

A well-deserved honor for McGhee after posting two defensive touchdowns in a neck-and-neck battle with the Beavers. The Kentucky Wesleyan transfer was also tied for the team lead with eight tackles.

“It means a lot, but I couldn’t have done any of that without the other 10 guys that were on the field with me. Give them a big shout-out, and I’ve just got to keep going,” McGhee said.

McGhee’s fumble recovery for a 70-yard touchdown and pick-six helped the Mavericks to a 17-point lead at halftime, which proved to be a much needed cushion before BSU surged back in the second half.

Of course, it was Jalen Sample, who was recognized as the NSIC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, catching the game-winning touchdown for MSU.

We’ll get a second look at the Minnesota State football team this Saturday against Minnesota Duluth under the lights at 6 p.m. at Blakeslee Stadium.

Be sure to tune into Maverick Insider Thursday at 5:15 p.m. for an in-depth interview with head coach Todd Hoffner.

