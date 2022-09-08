Your Photos
MDE Commissioner Mueller visits St. Peter High School

Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Commissioner Dr. Heather Muller met with students,...
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - This morning the Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Muller met with students, educator, and staff members at St Peter High School.

Dr. Muller visited classes and spoke with students, teachers and school officials about the current need for more educators.

In Southern Minnesota, the education department has been struggling not only to find teachers, but substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and even bus drivers.

