Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

More Minnesota state troopers on the highways

The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic attempts to minimize aggressive driving and excessive speeding.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A significant presence of Minnesota State Patrol will continue to stay on the freeways.

The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic, or H.E.A.T., aims to minimize aggressive driving and excessive speeding.

More troopers have been on the highways since February.

Until the end of December, troopers from neighboring districts will work in teams to minimize speeding in areas that need it most.

According to the patrol, crash fatalities have gone down nearly 10% from this time last year because of H.E.A.T.’s enforcements.

But they say there are still too many deadly crashes this year, totaling at 290 fatalities as of today.

“We’re going to continue these HEAT shifts just to make sure we continue to educate people about the dangers of high speeds. When you’re driving at a speed that’s faster than post-limit, then you have less time to react. And, also, the crashes are more violent,” Minnesota State Patrol sgt. Troy Christianson said.

H.E.A.T. started its program in the metro-area of Minnesota, but extended patrols to other cities during the summertime.

The program recorded a total of 20,000 traffic stops by the end of August.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice

Latest News

More Minnesota state troopers on the highways
Waseca, St. Peter public schools visualize a post-pandemic normal
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Waseca, St. Peter public schools visualize a post-pandemic normal
Waseca, St. Peter public schools visualize a post-pandemic normal