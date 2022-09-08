Your Photos
Police: Man arrested in Minnesota shooting that left 3 dead

Police and the FBI arrested the 41-year-old Minneapolis man in Chicago on Wednesday in the shooting in St. Paul, authorities said.(CBS Newspath)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man has been arrested in a weekend shooting in Minnesota’s capital city that left three people dead and two others wounded, officials say.

Police and the FBI arrested the 41-year-old Minneapolis man in Chicago on Wednesday in the shooting in St. Paul, authorities said.

Officers on Sunday found Angelica Gonzales, 33, Cory Freeman, 42, and Maisha Spaulding, 44, dead inside a home and a man and woman wounded outside.

Police said they continue to investigate and can’t yet release further details, including the circumstances of the shootings and whether they are looking for other suspects.

“We know this arrest does not erase tragedy,” Assistant Police Chief Stacy Murphy said. “However, it allows us to start the slow healing process together.”

The Ramsey County attorney’s office is reviewing the case for potential charges.

At the time of the shootings, the man taken into custody was under the supervision of the Hennepin County Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilitation after being released from prison for a drug case, according to state Department of Corrections records.

He was charged in 2017 with third-degree sale of cocaine and fifth-degree possession of cocaine in Minneapolis. A jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

Minnesota court records show he was also convicted in 2014 of assault causing substantial bodily harm and misdemeanor domestic assault, along with burglary of an occupied dwelling in 2012, both in Dakota County. He was convicted three times of violating orders for protection or domestic assault no-contact orders stemming from two cases in 2013 and one in 2014, records show.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

