Rochester Native Jim Johannson to be Inducted into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Johannson played at two Olympics and had successful run as an executive for USA Hockey.
By Mark Poulose
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(KTTC) – USA Hockey announced Rochester native Jim Johannson will be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. Johannson is one of five people in the Class of 2022.

Johannson played at the 1988 and 1992 Olympics for Team USA. He later went on to have a successful career as an executive for USA Hockey. USA Hockey credits Johannson with helping Team USA to 64 medals, including 34 golds, in international competition.

Johannson passed away in 2018 at the age of 53. He played high school hockey at Mayo and helped the Spartans to the state tournament in 1982. He went on to play college hockey at Wisconsin.

Johannson is part of the 50th class to be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. The Class of 2022 will be enshrined on November 30 at the RiverCentre in St. Paul. The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum is located in Eveleth, Minnesota.

