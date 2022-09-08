Your Photos
Semi overturned on Hwy 63 and northbound Hwy 52 ramp

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Freightliner semi tractor pulling a tanker trailer overturned on the ramp from northbound Hwy 63 to northbound Hwy 52 Thursday.

The road was closed for a couple hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

The overturned semi completely blocked all northbound traffic on Highway 52.

The semi was carrying ground corn, and at least half of its load spilled on the highway.

Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that the road was reopened again just before 3 p.m.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the semi driver was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

