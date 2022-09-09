Your Photos
9th annual bull riding event returns to Arlington

Friday evening marks the 9th annual bull riding event in Arlington.
By Nick Beck
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday evening marks the 9th annual bull riding event in Arlington.

The event will feature Tuff Hedemen getting back on the bull.

Last year alone, the event raised $30,000 for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit that modifies homes of military veterans, making their homes handicap accessible and comfortable.

“Everybody’s going to remember who you are and where you came from and help somebody else out, and who better to help out than soldiers coming back that maybe gave some crazy sacrifices, so we get to do what we do so it’s pretty cool to help those guys out,” said Matt Scharping, owner of Phenom Genetics.

Tickets are still available. Kids tickets are $5 and adult tickets are $17.

The event wraps up Saturday night at the Sibley County Fairground.

More information is available by visiting ArlingtonBullRiding.com.

