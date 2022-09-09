Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

British native in Iowa reflects on Queen Elizabeth II’s life and reign

queen elizabeth death graphic
queen elizabeth death graphic(MGN)
By Kayla James
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Britons in Iowa are looking back at the queen’s long reign after her death Thursday.

Marcus Johnson owns The Mucky Duck Pub in Ames. He moved to Iowa from Sussex more than 20 years ago.

The pub is decorated in British style and serves as a good reminder of his birth country.

Johnson spoke to KCCI and reflected on the queen’s life.

“A good innings as we say in England. That’s a nice term we could use for that,” Johnson said.

The term, in this instance, means she lived a good life.

The United Kingdom prepares to lay to rest its longest-serving monarch, with ceremonies extending beyond a week.

“What I anticipate is it’s going to be huge and we are gonna see an outpouring of support and patriotism that we haven’t seen for an awfully long time,” Johnson said. “It’s something that’s going to be talked about around here for a long time.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice
Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. The site will...
Long John Silvers demolition begins