Car crashes into BioLife building

Last night, a 42-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into BioLife’s building.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - BioLife Plasma Service has temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building.

Last night, a 42-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into BioLife’s building.

Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital last night.

Police confirmed there was damage to the building.

As of today, BioLife will remain closed as it estimates damage.

