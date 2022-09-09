Car crashes into BioLife building

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - BioLife Plasma Service has temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building.

Last night, a 42-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into BioLife’s building.

Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital last night.

Police confirmed there was damage to the building.

As of today, BioLife will remain closed as it estimates damage.

