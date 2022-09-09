Cold front to bring showers, fall-like temperatures to the area

A strong cold front is working its way across the area Friday morning leading to scattered showers, a few thunderstorms and fall-like temperatures.

The cold front has been moving through the area since early this morning, bringing in cloudy skies ahead of showers and a few thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms will start off spotty/isolated through the morning hours before becoming more consistent and scattered by the early afternoon hours. Due to the cold front moving through this morning, temperatures will actually stay cooler through the day as we won’t have time to heat up before the cold front moves through. This means we will hit our high of the day today in the mid-morning hours. Temperatures will rise and hover in the upper-60s this morning before dropping into the low to mid-60s through the afternoon hours. Despite this front being a strong cold front, we are not concerned about strong to severe weather. The term “strong” is used with this front as it is taking away moisture (humidity) and dropping temperatures from highs in the upper-80s, near 90 degrees to highs in the 60s and 70s. Showers will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the 50s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will start off with cloudy skies and lingering showers through the early to mid-morning hours. Around 7 am, showers will be mainly along and east of I-35, out of the Mankato area. As showers continue to move eastward into Wisconsin and northern Illinois, clouds will gradually clear up, making way for mostly sunny skies by the afternoon hours. Due to the strong cold front, temperatures will hover in the upper-60s and low-70s despite the sunshine expected in the area through the afternoon hours. Saturday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-40s and low-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with partly cloudy skies mixed in at times through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise into the upper-60s and low-70s across the area by the afternoon hours with light winds and no humidity to worry about. The strong cold front isn’t only dropping temperatures, but also taking away the humidity (or moisture) from the atmosphere. Sunday night will continue to be mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-40s and low-50s by Monday morning.

Next week will start off with mostly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday, but clouds will increase heading into the middle and end of the week as moisture from Tropical Storm Kay works its way across the Midwest. This increase in clouds could bring in isolated rain chances starting Wednesday night. Isolated rain chances will remain in the forecast for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of next week and weekend. Temperatures through the week will remain pleasant with highs hovering in the mid to upper-70s with little to no humidity at all.

