‘Hockeyland’ documentary skates into theatres Friday

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -DULUTH, MN-- Hockey season across the Northland is just around the corner, but a new film hitting the big screen tells the stories of two legendary Northland hockey programs, Eveleth-Gilbert and Hermantown.

The documentary ‘Hockeyland’ showcases the 2019-2020 boys’ high school hockey season for Eveleth-Gilbert, now RockRidge, and Hermantown.

One local player featured in the film is Hermantown native turned UMD forward Blake Biondi.

Biondi says to see these two storied Northland programs hit the big screen is an opportunity to share the Northland hockey culture with the world.

“It’s awesome! I mean, this is our livelihood. It is what so many of these young people want here in the Northland down here and up on the Iron Range too. It is awesome seeing that in the movie and being able to spread that and show the culture we have is really special,”

You can catch the film in theaters in Eveleth, Virginia, Cloquet, Duluth and Ely, and many more.

For a complete list of theaters and showings, you can click here. http://hockeylandmovie.com/

