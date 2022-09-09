Keys to Retirement: Understanding 401k

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - September 9 is 401K Day and a recent survey finds people who invest in 401(k) retirement plans say they need $1.7 million to afford retirement.

That’s significant considering about one in four American’s have no retirement savings at all. But it is a decline of $200,000 from the estimate workers gave in last year’s survey.

Inflation and the ongoing effects of the pandemic are cited as likely factors.

401K plans may be necessary but something many may not understand, so they just put it off. To help us demystify it, Sander Ludeman with Edward Jones stopped by Kato Living.

