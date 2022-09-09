Your Photos
Long-time felon arrested in Duluth drug bust

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By Natalie Grant
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DULUTH, MN-- A 66-year-old Duluth man with a lengthy criminal history is now in jail after police confiscated drugs and illegal firearms during a search.

That search warrant for methamphetamine sales was conducted on the 900 block of E. 3rd Street in Duluth.

Inside the John Reick home, the police found more than 900 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of a fentanyl/cocaine mix, fentanyl, a loaded sawed-off/short barreled 12 gauge shotgun, and a large amount of cash.

Reick was then taken to the St. Louis County Jail on charges of Aggravated 1st Degree Sale of Methamphetamine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

He’s expected to be charged.

According to Duluth police, Reick has numerous felony convictions dating back to 1978, which include kidnapping, aggravated assault, and drug-related charges.

He is also out on bail from crimes committed in Pine County.

